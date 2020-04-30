Aleem Khan and Jahangir Tareen has also decided to form a uniform strategy.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former Punjab minister Aleem Khan has formed his group of provincial lawmakers in Punjab amid evolving political situation of the country.

According to sources familiar with the development, four ministers of Punjab including Akhtar Malik, Samsam Bukhari, Hashim Dogar and Mian Khalid have called on Aleem Khan to discuss matters of mutual interest.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan has tasked Governor Sindh Imran Ismail to contact estranged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen and former Punjab minister Aleem Khan.

PM Imran said that agenda of ‘thieves’ will fail and the democratic government is not in any danger. Those who are afraid of cases against them cannot bring revolution in the country with looted wealth.

PML-N senior leadership is also in contact with PTI leader Aleem Khan. Sources have said that Jahangir Tareen and Aleem Khan have decided to adopt a united approach.