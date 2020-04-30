The video clearly shows the scene of the suicide bomber reaching the scene.

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Investigation has been underway following the blast in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK).

A new video has surfaced of the suicide bomber arriving at the scene. The scene of entering Kohati Gate with the facilitators is clear in the video. While the attacker entered the mosque after firing which caused chaos among the worshipers

It could be seen in the video that the facilitators stopped the suicide bomber as he approached Kocha Risaldar. The assailant was talking to his comrades under the guise of a rickshaw. The three terrorists then returned to Kohati Chowk and shortly after, one terrorist returned alone and attacked.

