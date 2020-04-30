May Allah protect Pakistan from your evil, says Maryam Nawaz.

Lahore (Dunya News) - Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz has said that a person loses his mental balance when he sees power being lost.

Reacting to PM Imran Khan’s address at Mailsi, the former PM Mian Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz lashed out in a message on the social networking site Twitter.

“A person loses his mental balance when he sees power being lost. He has neither moral values nor the strength for enmity, nor does he has any respect for his position,” tweeted Maryam Nawaz.

— Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) March 6, 2022

In her tweet, Maryam Nawaz further stated that, “First he used ill words against everyone and then said that the state of Medina was based on morality. May Allah protect Pakistan from your evil.”