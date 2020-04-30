PTI was founded in Karachi, PPP will come to its end in Karachi: Qureshi

PPP has buried the politics of Bhutto and promoted politics of wealth and Zardari, says Qureshi.

KARACHI (Dunya News)—Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Sunday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was founded in Karachi whereas Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) will come to its end in Karachi.

Addressing the participants of Sindh Haqooq March rally, the PTI leader said that people of Sindh have been disappointed of PPP’s 15-year rule in the province. He kept on lashing at PPP leadership and said that the Sindh government failed to resolve basic issues here.

Lambasting PPP’s march, Qureshi said that PPP should focus on Sindh as they have failed to even remove garbage from Karachi and they are marching to conquer Islamabad.

“Sindh government’s resources are being used in PPP’s public march. There is everything in the long march except for people,” Qureshi added.

Urging Sindh’s public to join hands with PTI, Qureshi said that Imran Khan has smashed the powerful of Karachi. The foreign minister kept on criticizing PPP government in Sindh and said that those who take turns to rule are not honest with the country.

Qureshi also said that PPP has buried the politics of Bhutto and promoted politics of wealth and Zardari.

“Karachi has started a silent revolution. We will break the arrow and unite the Sindh”, the Foreign Minister further added.

