I have no knowledge regarding contacts with Nawaz Sharif in London: Farogh Naseem

"Do what is best for Pakistan," says Farogh Naseem.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Federal Minister of Law Farogh Naseem on Sunday said that he has no knowledge regarding the contacts with Nawaz Sharif in London. The no-confidence motion is the right of the opposition. If the political rivals have enough numbers then they may pursue their desire.

While addressing on an event in Karachi, Farogh Naseem has stated that suggestions should be made to appoint a judge on ad hoc basis and PECA.

"Are the people supposed to give suggestions from the government?" asked journalist.

In response to the question the Federal Minister of Law said that he would not say anything about it. He has just told them to come and give suggestions.

He further said that, “Ministry was never my interest. The no-confidence motion is the right of the opposition. If they have the numbers, they may pursue their desire. That is no problem for the government,” adding that, “Do what is best for Pakistan. We have to fix the situation of our country and people.”

