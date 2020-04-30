"The PTI government has fulfilled all of its promises", Buzdar claimed.

MAILSI (Dunya News)—Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has stated that only claims were made in the past while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is taking practical measures.

Addressing a public rally in Mailsi city of South Punjab, CM Usman Buzdar has ensured that the impetus of public service will continue and the formation of South Punjab secretariat is the proof of government’s practical measures.

Buzdar further added that the past regimes only made claims while PTI government reserved 33% quota for recruitments from South Punjab.

“The PTI government has fulfilled all of its promises”, Buzdar claimed.

Talking about the development projects, the Punjab supremo further said that a university will be opened in Vehari District while a stadium in Mailsi and a by-pass in Burewala will be built.

Buzdar further said that Multan-Vehari road will also be inaugurated soon. In addition, CM Buzdar also made an announcement to release a grant for the sewerage issues in Mailsi.

Talking about Health Cards, CM Buzdar claimed that every family will have health cards by the end of March.