We will reach Islamabad and dismiss the elected in a democratic way: Bilawal

Give PPP just one chance and we will show you by serving the people, says Bilawal.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday said that Imran Khan should resign and go home, otherwise they will reach Islamabad and dismiss the elected in a democratic way.

Addressing a rally at Nasir Bagh, Lahore, Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stated that, “PPP belongs to the people of Lahore and Lahore belongs to PPP. The PPP was founded in Lahore,” adding that, “People are the source of power. The conspiracies against PPP were also against the people and democracy. Zulfikar Ali Bhutto gave the slogan of bread, cloth and house. Benazir Bhutto worked for 30 years to restore democracy. The conspiracies were hatched to weaken Peoples Party.”

The PPP Chairman mentioned the PM and stated that, “Khan Sahab! If you have faith in people, then break the assemblies and contest in the election field. We are protesting against the elected government. We will reach Islamabad and dismiss the elected in a democratic way. We are talking about the right to sovereignty.”

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari further said that, “We have given the provinces their right through the 18th amendment. Before the amendment, Lahore’s share of money was being spent in Islamabad. Through the NFC, we made Lahore the owner of its resources. The current rulers have no future, they too have to flee to London. I will prove that I’m not going to leave Lahore.”

He also added that, “we have increased salaries and pensions by 100%. Instead of giving jobs, they have made people unemployed. We fought for 16,000 employees and restored their jobs. We bring bread, cloth and shelter even though we are in opposition. They snatch from people even though they are in the government.”

“Give PPP just one chance and we will show you by serving the people. We will restore democracy together,” said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

