Numbers are complete, no-confidence motion is ready: Fazal-ur-Rehman

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – The leader of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman on Sunday said that the numbers are complete and no-confidence motion is ready. We are moving forward. We will not return unsuccessful.

The Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman reached Kocha Risaldar in Peshawar, where he prayed for the martyrs.

While talking to media on the occasion, the PDM chief expressed distress over the tragedy in Peshawar and said that, “We have come to reassure the victims. We will thwart the conspiracies and not allow the atmosphere of mutual brotherhood to deteriorate.”

