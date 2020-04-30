Thieves who make noise of no-confidence, be ready to fight hard: PM

MAILSI (Dunya News) – The Prime Minister (PM) of Pakistan Imran Khan on Sunday said that those who have been making the noise of no-confidence are thieves themselves. No matter what they do. I’m ready to fight hard.

In the address the PM has said that, “Constitutional amendment will be presented in the National Assembly to make South Punjab a province. We will see whether PML-N and PPP will support the bill or not. Things that don’t seem to have worked in 74 years, they want to get them done in one year.”

“An additional Rs 500 billion will be spent for South Punjab.The EU ambassador wrote a letter to Pakistan asking for a statement and vote against Russia,” added the PM.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also said that, “The country was bankrupt when we came to power. We have saved our country from the Corona virus crisis in the best possible way. Corona caused a storm of inflation. The United States has the highest inflation rate in 40 years. We did our best to reduce the burden of inflation on people. The FBR has collected record taxes. All the tax paid will be spent on reducing the burden on the people.”

“If I succeeded in bringing the money of the fugitive who is sitting in London, I will halve the price of petrol and diesel,” stated Imran Khan.

He further said that, “Imran Khan has not bowed down to anyone and as long as I am alive I will not allow my nation to bow down. The EU ambassador wrote a letter to Pakistan asking for a statement and vote against Russia. I ask the EU Ambassador if he has written the letter to India as well. 80,000 Pakistanis have been sacrificed in the war on terror. The country lost more than 100 billion dollars. What did Pakistan get? I ask the European Union, did they thank us? Not even 10% of NATO people died in this war.”

“They blamed Pakistan for losing the war in Afghanistan,” the PM went on saying.

Also talking about the agricultural aspects of the country the PM stated that, “The farmers never got the amount of money in past that they have gotten in our time. Farmers have benefited greatly from the increase in the price of maize crop. Now the farmer is getting double the price of cotton. The farmer has benefited from 70 to 80 thousand,” adding that, “One lakh tonnes more fertilizer has also been imported from China. We are providing the farmers with fertilizer at five times less than the price in world market.”

"If the farmer community is prosperous then Pakistan will develop," added Imran Khan.








