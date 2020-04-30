All the MNAs of the party have been directed to reach Islamabad tomorrow

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML- N) Mian Shehbaz Sharif has summoned a meeting of the PML-N parliamentary party in Islamabad tomorrow (Monday).

According to sources familiar with the development, the huddle would be chaired by Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif and will discuss expected no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

A day earlier, PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif expressed satisfaction on the Opposition’s numbers to secure the no-confidence motion against the PTI government.