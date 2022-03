Six people died when a passenger van collided with a car near Chowk Azam in Layyah on Sunday

LAYYAH (Dunya News) – Six people died when passenger van collided with a car near Chowk Azam in Layyah, Dunya News reported on Sunday.

According to details, the six deceased in the accident were family members whereas 19 other sustained injuries.

The rescue teams reached the location of the accident soon after the passerbys reported the incident and shifted the victims to the Tehsil Hospital Chowk Azam.