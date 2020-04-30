The Quaid had remained associated with the Club for many years during his stay in London.

LONDON (Azhar Javaid) – To mark the 75th independence Anniversary of Pakistan, which coincides with 75 years of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and the United Kingdom, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah’s Portrait was unveiled by High Commissioner Moazzam Ahmad Khan at London’s iconic National Liberal Club (NLC).

The Portrait by renowned Turkish painter Kaya Marr, was commissioned by NLC member Bilal Sheikh. It will adorn the walls of the historic Club, alongside other eminent members, including several of the UK’s former Prime Ministers and other political leaders. A large number of Club members and eminent British Pakistanis including Lord Qurban Hussain graced the occasion.

Addressing the gathering the High Commissioner recalled the Quaid-e-Azam’s feat, as articulated by famed historian Stanley Wolpert, in single-handedly altering the course of history, changing the map of the world, and founding a nation state. The Quaid had remained associated with the Club for many years during his stay in London.

The High Commissioner appreciated the aesthetics of the artist Kaya Marr. He lauded the role played by NLC Club member Barrister Saamir Mahmud in bringing the High Commission and the NLC together. He especially thanked Chairman National Liberal Club Elderman Tim McNally, for his support in enabling the initiative to reach fruition. He also acknowledged Bilal Sheikh for the gift.

On Pakistan-UK ties, the High Commissioner said it was a happy confluence of circumstances that the year 2022 marked the 75th anniversary of Pakistan’s independence as well as 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries. He lauded the positive role of the Pakistan diaspora in cementing bilateral relations.

In his remarks, Chairman of the National Liberal Club, Tim McNally expressed delight at the unveiling of the portrait of Mohammad Ali Jinnah, Father of Pakistan who was a valued member of the NLC.

The National Liberal Club was the first Club of its kind in London to open doors to members of diverse faiths, ethnicities and backgrounds, and the first one to extend membership to women.