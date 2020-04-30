PM directs use of all resources to apprehend elements behind Peshawar blast

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid apprised Imran Khan about the details of the incident.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday directed to use all state resources to apprehend elements behind Peshawar blast and their facilitators.

According to sources, security officials briefed the Prime Minister about the Peshawar blast also presented him the preliminary investigation report.

On the other hand, Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Saturday said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police and security agencies have identified all three suspects involved in the attack and closed in on them.

In a video message posted on his Twitter account, the minister said the law enforcement agencies had done a splendid job, adding that police would reach those suspects in “one or two days”.

Meanwhile, Special Investigation Team of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested two suspects in connection to investigation of previous day’s blast in provincial capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Seven shells of 9MM pistol have been collected from the place of the incident while police have also recorded statements of the injured.

CTD has also filed a first information report (FIR) on the complaint of the station house officer (SHO) of the Khan Raziq police station. Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act has been added in the case.

The SHO stated in the FIR that he rushed to the mosque after hearing sounds of gunshots and a loud explosion. The suicide attacker first opened indiscriminate fire after entering the mosque and then blew himself up, he said.