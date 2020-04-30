Four of a family killed in road accident in Sadiqabad

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead bodies to hospital.

SADIQABAD (Dunya News) – Four members of a same family were killed when the motorcycle they were collided with a trailer in Sadiqabad on Thursday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the tragic accident took place at the National Highway in Sadiqabad where a motorcycle hit a trailer from behind due to over-speeding, killing a man, his two sons and a daughter on the spot.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead bodies to hospital. The rescue sources said that the ill-fated family was returning to their village Kamon Shaheed from Sadiqabad.

