ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A local court has accepted the plea to summon Khawaja Asif’s witnesses for cross-examination in Imran Khan Defamation case.

Additional Sessions Judge Islamabad Adnan Khan took up the hearing of Rs 10 billion fine case against former defense minister Khawaja Asif. The court approved the petition filed by the counsel of Khawaja Asif seeking to review of the court order.

During the proceedings, five witnesses recorded their statements in PM Imran Khan’s favour. Islamabad High Court (IHC) had restored the right to cross examine witnesses’ statements and the court had given an option to the witnesses to appear via video link for arguments.

After the witnesses, the statement of the Prime Minister will be cross-examined.

It is pertinent to mention here that PM Imran Khan had filed a defamation case against PML-N leader Khawaja Asif in 2012 for his statement regarding Shaukat Khanum Hospital.

