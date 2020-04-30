CPNE rejects PECA Ordinance 2022

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) on Thursday rejected the Pakistan Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Act Ordinance 2022 (PECA).

According to details, Media Freedom Round Table Conference was held in Karachi on the topic of understanding and addressing the challenges facing media freedom in Pakistan.

Senior journalists attended the conference and said that under the guise of a black law like PECA, expression will not be allowed to falter.

They went on to say that the government s interference is an attack on their right of self-expressions and speech. They do not want to listen and see what government wants, they do not want to avail discriminating freedom for just one class of the society. The senior journalists said that the 22 crore people of the country are their responsibility.

The conference was also attended by officials from Press Club, Arts Council, KUGs, PFUGs, Human Rights Commission and civil society.