ECP decides to formulate new code of conduct for General Elections 2023, local govt polls

Islamabad (Dunya News) – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to formulate a new code of conduct for the General Elections 2023 and Local Body Elections.

According to sources, consultations will also be held on the Elections Amendment Ordinance regarding changes in the code of conduct. ECP has started working on a new code of conduct and it has also sent the invitations to all parliamentary parties for a meeting chaired by the Chief Election Commissioner on March 8 at 2 pm to consult on the matter.

It was further added that if political parties supported the ordinance then ECP will decide to ban announcements and promises of development schemes in the rules.