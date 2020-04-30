Saudi Arabia gives relief on debt payment to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Saudi Arabia on Thursday gave relief to Pakistan on the matters pertaining to the payment of debt.

According to a statement issued by Ministry of Economic Affairs, Saudi Arabia has rescheduled Pakistan s debt of more than 84 million dollars and defaulted on its debt for the next six months.

Saudi Arabia held a ceremony to sign a loan agreement with Pakistan. Under this initiative, Saudi Arab will provide relief to Pakistan under the G20. The repayment of loans has been postponed for the next 6 months.

Meanwhile, the Saudi ambassador was also present at the ceremony while DG Saudi Development Fund, signed the agreement.

