ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – 3rd March marks to be an important day for Pakistan. The arrest of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav in 2016 was a proud moment for the country and it’s a testament to ISI’s professionalism.

According to details, the Indian spy was caught red handed by our intelligence agency on March 3, 2016. It could also be taken as the day of utter embarrassment for the neighbor country when India refused to acknowledge it’s spy.

While Pakistan demonstrated humanity and compassion by giving Kulbhushan the opportunity to meet his mother and wife.

RAW has been involved in trying to destabilize Balochistan. They used the children, women of Balochistan and also some tribes against the state of Pakistan.

Apart from this, Kulbhushan Jadhav visited Karachi twice and also spied on naval installations and shared it with Indian Naval Intelligence and RAW.

