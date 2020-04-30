Another family reunited after 50 years in Kartarpur

NAROWAL (Web Desk) – Two sister-in-laws of a family reunited in Kartarpur after a period of 50 years.

According to the details, a woman from the Hindu community in Pakistan Bavi Devi belongs to Zafarwal, while the other woman also named Bavi Devi belongs to district Gurdaspur in india. They embraced each other with warm hugs as the two families have parted back in 1971.

The two Hindu families recalled the old times and ate from the langer given at the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur. While they also presented bouquets to each other.

The two sister-in-laws thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for the Kartarpur Corridor and said that all minorities have complete freedom in Pakistan. They also thanked the government for the excellent arrangements in Kartarpur.

