No-confidence motion real relief for masses suffering from inflation: Shehbaz

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Leader of opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that no-confidence motion is the only way citizens will get any relief from these corrupt leaders.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif, in a statement said that government has evened out the relief that had provided in petroleum products by increasing the prices of oil by 10 rupees.

The PML-N president further claimed that the people of the country will have to bear the burden of these false packages provided by the government.