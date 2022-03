Kulbhushan's arrest 'testimony' of India's involvement in terrorism: Fawad

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday has said that India’s involvement in carrying out terrorist activities in Pakistan was confirmed once again when its spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, a serving Navy officer, was arrested from Balochistan six years ago.



In a post on social-networking website Twitter, the minister said Pakistan Army had arrested Kulbhushan six years ago this day. He was the mastermind behind the incidents of terrorism that took place in different areas of Balochistan province and Karachi, Fawad Ch added.



“This arrest proves once again that there is India’s hand behind terrorism in Pakistan,” he went on to say.