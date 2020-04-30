Three killed in road accidents in Chiniot, Mian Channu

Rescue teams have shifted the dead bodies and injured person to hospital.

CHINIOT/MIAN CHANNU (Dunya News) – At least three persons were killed and one other was wounded in two separate accidents in Chiniot and Mian Channu on Tuesday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, occurred at the Jhang Road in Chiniot where two persons were killed when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a speeding car. Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to hospital.

The second accident occurred in Mian Channu where a car turned turtle due to over-speeding at the National Highway, killing one person on the spot and injuring another.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital.

