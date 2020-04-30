LAHORE (Dunya News) – Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has won hearts of people by announcing long march against inflation in the country.

Usman Buzdar, in a statement, said that prime minister gave relief to masses by reducing prices of petrol, diesel and electricity. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has made a new record by making a historic decrease in price of these commodities, he added.

The chief minister further said that PM Imran Khan’s yesterday’s address showed his concern for the public as he is truly a leader of masses.

Usman Buzdar said that under leadership of prime minister Imran khan, government will provide more relief to public.