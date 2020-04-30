PM announced relief package after due consideration: Tarin

Shaukat Tarin said that the relief package will not affect the IMF programme.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin on Monday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced relief package after due consideration, Dunya News reported.

Talking in Dunya News programme Dunya Kamran Khan Kay Sath , Shaukat Tarin said that no one could have imagined the reduction in petrol prices when the petroleum prices in the world were surging due to Ukraine war.

Shaukat Tarin said that the government has decided to give relief to the people amid the evolving global situation. He said that this is a relief package worth Rs 250-300 billion and added that this package will not affect the IMF programme.

He said that Pakistan s information technology (IT) sector has a great potential to boost economy. "IT sector is our lifeline; this sector is a game changer," he added.

Shaukat Tarin said that there is Rs 35-40 billion gap in import and exports, and we could bridge this gap after promoting IT sector. There is a plan to earn fifty billion dollar through IT sector in the next five years, he said.

The Prime Minister has invited the Overseas Pakistanis to invest in the industrial sector with tax exemption facility, he said.

Appreciating the steps taken for the young graduates, he said the private sector would also cooperate with the government in promoting the internship programme.

