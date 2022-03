PM prayed for the early recovery of Tareen who will undergo a thorough medical checkup in London.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Imran Khan contacted estranged Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Khan on telephone and inquired after his health.

According to sources, Imran Khan prayed for the early recovery of Jahangir Tareen who will undergo a thorough medical checkup in London.

Jahangir Khan Tareen on Saturday flew to London with members of his family for a medical checkup as he has apparently not been well lately. He will stay there for a week.