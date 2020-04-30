Wall collapse kills three minor girls in Bannu

Rescue teams reached the spot and retrieved dead bodies from the rubble and shifted them to hospital

BANNU (Dunya News) – Three minor girls, including two real sisters, were killed when wall of a house collapsed in Bannu on Monday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the tragic incident occurred in Shahkhel Daud Shah area of Bannu where the wall of a dilapidated house collapsed, burying three minor girls, aged four to seven years, under the debris.

Rescue teams reached the spot and retrieved the dead bodies from the rubble with the help of local residents and shifted hem to hospital.

