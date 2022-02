The Islamic scholars will also narrate the events and virtues of the Miraj Sharif.

(Dunya News) - Shab-e-Meraj is being observed tonight with traditional religious devotion and fervour in the country.

Recitations of Naat, Qaseeda Burda Shareef, Durood Sharif, Salat Tasbeeh, Nawafil and special prayers are being arranged in the mosques.

The Islamic scholars will also narrate the events and virtues of the Miraj Sharif.