KARACHI (Dunya News) – Leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Sindh Minister of Information Saeed Ghani on Monday said that PTI march is a march of clowns and Asad Umar is the gravedigger of economy.

While criticizing the government Saeed Ghani termed PTI Sindh Rights March as “Joker March” and said that, “Those who have cut the water supply of Sindh are marching. Bilawal has been telling people to join him as sugar, flour, medicines have become expensive and people are participating in his march. Why they are being welcomed by millions of people if nothing has been done by them for 15 years. It’s funny when they say that there will be a PTI government in 2023.”

He further said that, “Rows of seats were empty in the PTI march.” adding that, “Imran Khan hates Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Shah Mehmood Qureshi has followers in Ghotki. The followers have come to the ‘Joker March’ just to catch a glimpse of him.”

“The vehicles in PPP rallies were also counted. People from every city will keep on joining the caravan,” said Saeed Ghani.

