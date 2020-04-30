ISAMABAD (Dunya News) – The leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday said that the Prime Minister will be addressing for the 61st time today.

Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that, “inflation has been consistently rising in the country. If they reduce the price of petrol by Rs 10 then people will be burdened by the implementation of tax. Debts have doubled. The government does not care.” He further questioned the Prime Minister (PM) and Chairman NAB stating that how many politicians have been targeted.

“Chairman NAB should also hold an open court in front of the cameras and tell what corruption has taken place. People are being punished for their failure,” he added.

The PML-N leader stated that, “With us the public also wants the incumbent government to leave. Government doesn’t care about the people. Issues of mistrust will soon be revealed. Our support and good wishes are with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). PDM will conduct it’s long march on March 23.”

