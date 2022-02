ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will address the nation today (Monday).

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain took to the social-networking website Twitter and mde the announced.



In a tweet, Fawad Chaudhry said the prime minister in his address will take the nation into confidence about economic and international challenges in the wake of Russia-Ukraine conflict.