LAHORE (Dunya News) – The court has deferred indictment of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz in money laundering case to March 10.

According to details, the court also extended the interim bail of both PML-N leaders till March 10. Meanwhile, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has prayed the court to conduct daily hearing of the case.

Talking to media persons, Hamza Shahbaz said that the incompetent government has not fulfilled a single promise it made to the masses.

Opposition Leader of Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz said that Pakistan economic growth was 5.8 percent when PML-N left government but now PTI has devastated the country’s economy.

The PML-N leader said that now is the time to hold PTI accountable for every penny of taxpayers; however, stressed that opposition will only challenge government through constitutional means.