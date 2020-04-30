Incompetent govt has not fulfilled a single promise: Hamza Shahbaz

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Hamza Shahbaz on Monday said that the incompetent government has not fulfilled a single promise it made to the masses.

Talking to media persons, Opposition Leader of Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz said that Pakistan economic growth was 5.8 percent when PML-N left government but now PTI has devastated the country’s economy.

The PML-N leader said that now is the time to hold PTI accountable for every penny of taxpayers; however, stressed that opposition will only challenge government through constitutional means.

On the other hand, court has deferred indictment of PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz to March 10 in a case regarding alleged money laundering through sugar mills.

The court also extended the interim bail of both PML-N leader till March 10. Meanwhile, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has prayed the court to conduct daily hearing of the case.