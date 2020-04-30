Sirajul Haq to meet Chaudhry Shujaat today

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) Chief Sirajul Haq will meet President Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain today (Monday), Dunya News reported.



According to sources, the meeting will be held at the residence of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain at 1:30pm. The meeting will also be attended by MNA Salik Hussain and Shafey Hussain.



Sirajul Haq will inquire about the well-being of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain while on this occasion the current political situation in the country will also come under discussion.



Sources further said that no-trust move against the incumbent government will also come under discussion during the meeting.

