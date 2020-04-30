BAP leader killed in blast in Lasbela

The body of the deceased BAP leader along with injured persons was shifted to hospital.

LASBELA (Dunya News) - Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leader Agha Habib Shah was killed while three other persons were wounded in a blast Lasbela on Sunday night, Dunya News reported.

According to police sources, the explosion occurred near the vehicle of Agha Habib Shah due to which he died on the spot while three other persons suffered injuries.

The body of the deceased BAP leader along with injured persons was shifted to hospital. Meanwhile, Adviser to the Chief Minister for Home Mir Zia Langove has condemned the incident.

