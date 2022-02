Rescue sources said that 11 police officials were among the injured.

KHAIRPUR (Dunya News) – At least 15 persons were wounded when a van collided with a tractor trolley in Khairpur on late Sunday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Mehran Highway in Khairpur where a passenger van hit a tractor trolley due to over speeding due to which 15 persons sustained injured.

