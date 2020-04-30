Model country for Islamic world was made market: Khalid Maqbool

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Chief Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has said that the country which was supposed to be made a model for the Islamic world has been made a market.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui reached Punjab House, the central office in Lahore. They marched from the airport to the MQM Punjab Secretariat. Addressing a press conference on the occasion along with Chaudhry Abid Gujjar, Dr Munir Ahmed Chaudhry, Syed Prince Adnan Bukhari, he said that he was not visiting Lahore for any political change. Lahore, the center of power, is providing something to ordinary Lahore. Ishaq Dar s by-election was fought in Lahore.

He said that the country which has become a model for the Islamic world has been made a market. The stand of the youth of Lahore will change the destiny of the country. We are not professional politicians. One person does not contest elections every time. The authorities have come to power. Ordinary youth cannot contest elections on their own. Money, hereditary politics cannot change the destiny of this country and its people.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that MQM wants to move forward under the leadership of dream ideology principle. Everyone should bring a young man from his neighborhood and make him stand in front so that Lahore does not become the heritage of certain people. They did not come here to win the elections, let us work, the MQM has been the victim of repeated operations. Interpret our dream.

The MQM chief said that if the MQM had not joined hands on these occasions, democracy would not have been strengthened. In 2022, those who are trying to change the situation will not be able to achieve their goals to such an extent. It is true that there will be as many political parties as there will be transparent elections in Pakistan.