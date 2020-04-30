Maryam Nawaz feels pain for families of Pakistani students stranded in Ukraine

(Web Desk) – The Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz on Saturday said that Pakistan’s future has been left in a foreign land undergoing war.

The PML-N leader took to her twitter handle expressing that as a mother, she strongly feels for those people who have their sons and daughters trapped in a foreign land undergoing war.

She also said that other countries have been making efforts to help evacuate their citizens from the war-torn country but the future of our country has been left on it’s on. The PML-N leader criticized the government and urged that measures should be taken to bring back the Pakistani students stuck in Ukraine and ease the tension of their parents.

“As a mom, I can understand what the families of the students trapped in Ukraine might be going through but the government has not been paying any heed to it. Countries around the world have arranged for the evacuation of their citizens but the future of Pakistan has been left in a foreign land undergoing war,” tweeted Maryam Nawaz.

— Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) February 26, 2022