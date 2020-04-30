We will not allow parliamentary traditions to be violated: Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) and the Speaker of Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Saturday said that we will not allow parliamentary traditions to be violated. People have given the government a five-year mandate.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani along with a delegation called on PML-N President and former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi. The attendees in the meeting included Senator Naseebullah Khan Baazi, Senator Muhammad Abdul Qadir, Senator Prince Ahmed Umer Ahmedzai, Senator Ahmed Khan, Senator Dilawar Khan, Senator Kauda Babar, Provincial Minister Noor Muhammad, Shah Zal. Senator Kamil Ali Agha and Secretary Punjab Assembly Muhammad Khan Bhatti were also present.

Sadiq Sanjrani and members of the delegation inquired about the well-being of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

During the meeting, current political situation in the country, ongoing development projects in Balochistan and issues of mutual interest were discussed.

On the occasion Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi stated that, “People have given the government a five-year mandate. We will not allow parliamentary traditions to be violated. The process of consultation and meetings that are a part of the political process will continue. The decision will be taken after consultation with the parliamentary party,” adding that, “Every democratic government has the right to be allowed to complete the period of public service. Elections should be held on time. In the current political situation, the national interest is of paramount importance. We have been fully aware of the day by day changing political situation. We want practical steps to be taken to provide immediate relief to people.”

The Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani said that, “Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain is a veteran politician. He has a keen eye on the country’s political situation. We hope that he will be able to think of a way out in the current situation.”

