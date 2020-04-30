Preparations for no-trust motion underway: Shehbaz

LAHORE (Dunya News) – President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Mian Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that there are no differences between opposition parties over no-confidence motion.

Talking to media persons along with Akhtar Mengal, Shehbaz Sharif said that preparations are underway for the move and opposition will table the motion after completing its homework.

Opposition Leader of National Assembly further said that common man is facing problems due to incompetence of the government as inflation and unemployment has skyrocketed.

Talking about BNP-M, Shehbaz Sharif said Akhtar Mengal is important part of opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

On the occasion, Akhtar Mengal said that he discussed planned no-confidence motion against government with PML-N president and also apprised him about how Balochistan has been neglected over the years.

He warned that frustration and disappointment is increasing in residents of Balochistan by every passing day.

Earlier, BNP-M head Akhtar Mengal called on President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Mian Shehbaz Sharif to discuss no-confidence motion and other matters of mutual interest.