LONDON (Dunya News) – Sidelined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Khan Tareen on Saturday flew to London with members of his family for a medical checkup.

According to sources, Jahangir Tareen is feeling unwell due to which he left for London to undergo medical checkup. He will stay there for a week.

Before departing for London, Jahngir Tareen advised his group to be united and keep in touch.

It is to be mentioned here that Tareen was under treatment at a private hospital in Lahore.