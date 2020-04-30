CM Buzdar, Sh Rashid express determination to deal with opposition's negative politics

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Chief Minister of Punjab (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday has met Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid in Lahore.

During the meeting, both the leaders discussed progress on development projects and ongoing political situation. They also condemned the politics being carried out by the opposition parties.

CM Buzdar and Sh Rashid further expressed determination to befittingly deal with the negative aims of the opposition.

On the occasion, the CM said that the attitude of opposition parties is dangerous for the development of the country.