A terrorist was arrested during CTD operation at the National Highway in Khairpur on Friday.

KHAIRPUR (Dunya News) - Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Sukkur has arrested a terrorist during an operation in Khairpur on Friday night, Dunya News reported.

According to CTD spokesperson, an intelligence-based operation (IBO) was conducted at the National Highway in Khairpur during which a terrorist was arrested.

The CTD personnel also recovered two homemade bombs, timer, detonators, ball bearings and nut bolts from the possession of the arrested terrorist.