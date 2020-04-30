Huqooq March will prove to be voice of downtrodden people: Ali Zaidi

Ali Zaidi blamed the PPP for rampant corruption and bad governance in the province.

HYDERABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs and PTI Sindh President Ali Haider Zaidi on Friday said Sindh Huqooq March will prove to be the voice of the downtrodden people against the cruel provincial government of Pakistan People s Party (PPP).

Talking to the media in Jamshoro district, on way to Ghotki from where the march would start for Karachi, Zaidi blamed the PPP for rampant corruption and bad governance in the province.

He also held the provincial government responsible for rising crimes, killings and incidents of harassment in the educational institutions.

He pointed towards several incidents of killings of men and women across the province to argue that the Sindh government had failed to protect lives and assets of the people.

The minister observed that the enthusiasm of the people was showing that the march would become a successful protest against the provincial government.

Zaidi said the march would be led by the PTI s central and provincial leaders and that it would represent the people s complaints and feelings of disapproval against the PPP s government.

