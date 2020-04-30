Kite string kills an elderly man in Faisalabad

(Dunya News) – The bloody game of kite flying continues in different parts of the country despite a ban as a 60-year-old man was killed after a kite string slit his throat in Faisalabad on Friday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, 60-year-old Ikram Bari was going on his motorcycle when the string of a stray kite entangled around his neck leaving him in pool of blood after which he died on the spot.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar taking notice of the death of a motorcyclist in Faisalabad, has sought a report from the IG police. He also expressed anger over the incidents of kite flying despite the ban and directed an action against those responsible for the negligence.

