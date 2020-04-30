Baloch nationalist leader Dr Hayee Baloch dies in road accident

The dead body of the late nationalist leader has been sent to Balochistan.

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Former national assembly member and Baloch nationalist leader Abdul Hayee Baloch has died in a road accident on Friday.

The ill-fated incident occurred when his vehicle met an accident while he was heading towards Bahawalpur from Faisalabad after attending a conference.

The vehicle of the late leader collided with another vehicle when he was going from Faisalabad to Bahawalpur.

Political leaders and people belonging to almost all walks of life have expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of Dr. Hayee Baloch.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar also express deep grief over the demise of former lawmaker.