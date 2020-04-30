Ch Shujaat urges to give priority to country’s economic situation

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Friday has urged to give priority to country’s economic situation.

In a statement, the PML-Q leader told that he had talks with Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head and Jamiat Ullema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardar.

He said a meeting was also held with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and opposition leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif.

Chaudhry Shujaat said that the nation will stop trusting the political leaders if they remain busy in just holding meetings.

