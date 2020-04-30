IHC declares PML-N's petition against PECA Bill as inadmissible

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday has declared the petition of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) against Prevention from Electronic Crime Act (PECA) Amendment Ordinance 2022 as inadmissible.



During the hearing, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah disposed of the plea, stating that political party approaching the court is disrespect to the Parliament.



The CJ remarked the Parliament should be made powerful and directed to not bring unimportant applications to the court.



Earlier, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government tortures those who expose its real face.



Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan wants to use this ‘black law’ against his opponents, she added.



Marriyum Aurangzeb further pledged to take every possible step to protect the Constitution.