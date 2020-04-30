No one can stop from using 'constitutional right' of no-confidence motion: Shehbaz

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif on Friday has said that no one can stop them from using ‘constitutional right’ of no-confidence motion.



Talking to media, the PML-N leader said that he was maligned infront of the nation as he was summoned in Saaf Paani case but arrested in Ashiana Housing scandal.



I was alleged of committing corruption of billions of rupees in Saaf Paani project. Everyone was acquitted but engineer Raja was detained and sent to jail, he told.



Shehbaz Sharif said the court decision regarding Saaf Pani project is our victory, claiming that he had saved nation’s money. I am facing the case trial for three and a half years, he went on to say.



PML-N president said the people are suffering due to increasing inflation in the country. The poverty has elevated in the tenure of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, he stated.



Shehbaz Sharif said that the Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan-National Accountability Bureau (NAB) nexus has caused damage to the economy of the country.