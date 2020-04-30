Two killed in trailer, motorcycle collision in Chichawatni

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to THQ Hospital.

CHICHAWATNI (Dunya News) – Two youth were killed and one more was injured when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a trailer in Chichawatni on Thursday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Burewala Road in the jurisdiction of Saddar Police Station where a speeding trailer ran over a motorcycle, killing two persons on the spot and injuring another.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital.

